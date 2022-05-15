Suspect in Geldermalsen double murder dies in German hospital
The 40-year-old man who was arrested last Monday in Germany on suspicion of a double murder and arson in Geldermalsen died in a German hospital on Sunday after an attempted suicide. His death was reported by the District Public Prosecutor's Office of the East Netherlands.
Pending his surrender to the Netherlands, the man appeared in court in Paderborn last Wednesday. He was subsequently detained. On Thursday, he was found in his cell after attempting to take his own life.
The suspect's wife, Anna, and 6-year-old son Dani were found dead in their home on Emmalaan in Geldermalsen Monday morning, after emergency services responded to a fire there. Sources close to the investigation told De Gelderlander the victims had been stabbed to death.
Due to his death, it is no longer possible to prosecute the man, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reports.
