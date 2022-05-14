Suspect in Geldermalsen double murder attempted suicide in German prison
Those in the Netherlands in life threatening danger should immediately dial 112 for emergency services. Anyone suffering from depression or contemplating suicide may call 113 Zelfmoordpreventie at any time by dialing either 113 or 0800-0113. Counselors at De Luisterlijn may also be reached at 088-0767000, or volunteers may be reached at one of their local numbers. A list of suicide crisis hotlines outside the Netherlands is available on Wikipedia.
The 40-year-old suspect in the murder of a mother and child in Geldermalsen attempted to take his own life in the prison in Bielefeld, Germany, where he is being held after his arrest. He was not under suicide supervision and the prison did not know what he was suspected of, the director of the prison told AD.
The suspect was found in his cell at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday during a routine check of detainees, and emergency services were immediately called, according to AD. He is currently in intensive care in critical condition.
The man was arrested in Germany on Monday on suspicion of double murder and arson. His wife Anna and 6-year-old son Dani were found dead in their home earlier in the day after emergency services responded to a fire. They had been stabbed to death, sources close to the investigation revealed to De Gelderlander.