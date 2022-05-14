The 40-year-old suspect in the murder of a mother and child in Geldermalsen attempted to take his own life in the prison in Bielefeld, Germany, where he is being held after his arrest. He was not under suicide supervision and the prison did not know what he was suspected of, the director of the prison told AD.

The suspect was found in his cell at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday during a routine check of detainees, and emergency services were immediately called, according to AD. He is currently in intensive care in critical condition.

The man was arrested in Germany on Monday on suspicion of double murder and arson. His wife Anna and 6-year-old son Dani were found dead in their home earlier in the day after emergency services responded to a fire. They had been stabbed to death, sources close to the investigation revealed to De Gelderlander.