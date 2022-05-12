Today and tomorrow will still be on the cooler side, but Netherlands residents can look forward to summer temperatures this weekend, according to Weer.nl. Thermometers will climb to 25 degrees in the southeast on Saturday and may even approach 30 on Sunday.

But first, two more weekdays. The sun will shine brightly on Thursday afternoon, with some cumulus clouds forming inland. No rain is expected. The southwest wind will be strong along the coast, and afternoon temperatures will range between 16 degrees in the northwest and 22 degrees in the south of Limburg.

Friday will see more clouds everywhere, and there may even be a light shower or two later in the morning. The sun will break through in the afternoon. There will again be a strong southwest wind, with maximums between 16 and 22 degrees.

From Saturday, the weather will turn towards summer. "A high-pressure area moves over the country and ends up above the North Sea. It will provide sunny weather on Saturday," Weer.nl said. Maximums will range between 17 degrees in the extreme northwest and on the Wadden and up to 25 degrees in the southeast of the country.

On Sunday, the air supplied will be even warmer, and maximums could climb to 29 degrees in the south of the country. "However, it gradually becomes more unstable," the weather service warned. There may be a shower or two inland during the day, and there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the southwest during the evening.