The municipality of Amsterdam designated several locations as "security risk areas" ahead of the Eredivisie championship match between Ajax and Heerenveen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday evening. The police can search people preventively in these locations.

The security risk areas are the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Leidseplein, and Rembrandtplein. The designation is in effect from 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday.

"Given the experience of many years and recent information, the [municipality, police, and prosecutor] consider the chance very real that groups of supporters will go to the city center and the ArenA area, creating a risk of public order disturbances,' the municipality said in a statement. "The police are closely monitoring the situation across the city and are prepared for various scenarios."

Should Ajax win the national championship tonight, the team will be celebrated in the stadium and not on the Museumplein - much to fans' disappointment. Due to widespread staff shortages, the city could not find enough security workers to organize the celebration on the Museumplein safely, mayor Femke Halsema said.

The Amsterdam mayor was flooded with threats and insults following this announcement.