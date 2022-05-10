After weeks of rehearsals, the Eurovision Song Contest will commence on Tuesday evening in Turin. The Netherlands is set for the first semi-final. Dutch entrant S10 will take to the stage as eighth on the podium, with her song De Diepte. Her last practice session was earlier in the afternoon during the third and final dress rehearsal, when she reportedly performed flawlessly.

A number of favorites will participate in the first semi-final. Ukraine, which has been tipped for the overall victory for weeks, will take be the sixth on the stage, and Greece (starting place 15) and Norway (16) are also in the top ten of the bookmakers.

According to the same betting offices, these three countries will effortlessly progress to the final. S10 is also expected to make it to the final battle, which is on Saturday, while countries such as Ukraine, Greece and Norway also seem to have a guaranteed ticket for the final battle. For weeks, Ukraine has been projected as the possible winner of the Eurovision Song Contest. Italy and Great Britain are also doing well among the bookmakers.

At the end of the evening, after voting by the TV viewers, 10 of the 17 countries will go through. The professional juries already awarded their points during the 'dress rehearsal' on Monday evening. Both count for 50 percent.

S10 said earlier Tuesday when she left her hotel in Turin that she is feeling good, comfortable, and is confident in her abilities. That feeling was partly due to the performance she gave on Monday evening during the jury show. Her rendition of De Diepte was perhaps the best to date. "That has also given me an extra boost," the singer said.

In the first semifinal, the Italian singer Diodato, who would have participated in the 2020 Eurovision song contest, which was canceled due to the pandemic, and the well-known DJ Benny Benassi, along with the British group Sophie and the Giants will also perform outside the competition.

The journalists in the press center were impressed by S10's performance in Monday's dress rehearsal. There was rapturous applause after S10's last notes. Applause could also be heard from the hallway outside. It was the first time that S10 sang her song De Diepte to a full house