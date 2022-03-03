Singer S10 will compete in the Eurovision Song Contest with the Dutch-language song "De Diepte." The song premiered during a presentation at the Tuschinski Theater in Amsterdam on Thursday. It's the first time in 12 years that the Netherlands is participating with a Dutch-language song.

S10, whose full name is Stien den Hollander, has used different song styles, including rap and spoken word, in her music. Her first recorded release, the EP Antipsychotica, hit the market in 2017. She has since released two EPs and two full-length albums. The 21-year-old is from Abbekerk, Noord-Holland, a small village north of Hoorn that is home to fewer than 2,100 people.

She said in a radio interview afterwards that she cried a bit when the song was presented because she’s come so far to make it to this stage in her life after battling psychological issues including the time she spent in a clinic. "I'm just proud. I'm doing it for that Stien, and all the other people who have been in that place. That touches me: Things can just work out."

“De Diepte” will be performed live by S10 for the first time during the Saturday evening broadcast of Matthijs Gaat Door. The show will air on television channel NPO1 at 9:55 p.m.

"I think it's great that the Netherlands is participating again after so many years with a Dutch song. I like a good sad song and this is certainly that,” said Jeangu Macrooy, the Dutch entrant in the last Eurovision competition.

Song festival commentator Cornald Maas, part of the selection committee, said that the song "overwhelmed" him. "You are immediately taken into the story she tells. Both lyrically and with the composition. It is really a very strong song that we have chosen," reported RTL Nieuws.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held from May 10-14 in the Italian city of Turin. S10 will perform during the first semifinal on May 10.