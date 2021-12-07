Singer Stien den Hollander, better known by her stage name S10, has been selected to represent the Netherlands at the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. S10 will be the first performer in 12 years to represent the Netherlands with a Dutch-language entry.

“Dear people, omg I'm going to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest!!!!” the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter along with a video announcing the selection shared by both her and Dutch broadcaster AvroTros. The formal announcement was made on Tuesday.

Eurovision referred to S10 as an “alt-pop sensation” who uses song, rap, and spoken word in her music. She is originally from Abbekerk, Noord-Holland, a village of about 2,070 people just north of Hoorn. She released her first EP, Antipsychotica, in 2017, and has since released two more EPs and two full-length albums. Her latest, Adem je in, came out this summer, with a single by the same name that charted at number 15.

“Music is everything to me. I hope my music can bring something to other people’s lives, simply because it has done so much for me. Which is why I could almost explode with joy at the idea that I’ll be taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest this year,” she said in a statement released by Eurovision.

“S10’s songs display guts and authenticity,” said Eric van Stade, the head of AvroTros, about the selection committee’s decision. “S10 will remain true to herself and her unique style,” he said of her choice to perform in Dutch. “We’re sticking our necks out with this choice, which the selection committee is unanimously behind.”

Eurovision will be held from May 10-14 in Turin, Italy.