The police arrested six people on suspicion of illegal cannabis cultivation and participation in a criminal organization. Cops also raided 12 buildings in Enschede and one in Delden as part of the investigation.

The special intervention service DSI and other supporting services helped the police search the locations. A total of 180 police employees worked on the operation, the Enschede police said on Facebook.

The police searched five homes on Burgemeester Jacobstraat in Enschede. Investigators cordoned off the street and placed screens to discourage curious bystanders. The other raided properties are on Lemselobrink, Josinksstraat, Wethouder Elhorststraat, Olieslagweg, Handelskade Zuid, and Haaksbergerstraat in Enschede, and De Eiken in Delden.

The campaign aims to "make the neighborhood safe, tolerant, and liveable again," the police said on Facebook. In the past year, the police busted several cannabis farms in the area that they linked to a criminal organization. "With today's efforts, we hope to contribute to solving a major neighborhood problem created by some residents. We received signals that people no longer felt safe due to the arrested suspects' intimidating, violent, and aggressive behavior."