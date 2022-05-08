A 19-year-old man from Waalwijk and a 20-year-old man from Drunen died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Loon op Zand between Saturday night and Sunday morning. They were hit by a 23-year-old motorist, Nu.nl reports.

One victim died on the spot, while the other died in the hospital. The collision occurred on the Brabantweg, a highway where drivers can go up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Police are investigating whether the victims got off a bus shortly before the incident, since it happened near a bus stop. The driver has not been arrested, is not a suspect and had not been drinking prior to the accident, according to Nu.nl.