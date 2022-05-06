Emergency services found the body of a person under the rubble of a collapsed tunnel in a forest on Palemigerboord in Heerlen. They're still searching for other possible victims, a spokesperson for the local safety office, Veiligheidsregio Zuid-Limburg, said to AD.

According to the spokesperson, the tunnel seems to have been dug manually. "There was no work or anything like that." Items found at the site of the collapse prompted the emergency services to look for victims. In the interest of the investigation, the spokesperson could not tell AD what items were found.

The police are investigating the cause of death of the person found under the rubble. It is unclear why the tunnel was dug or how long ago it collapsed. "It is, of course, strange that someone digs a tunnel in the middle of a nature reserve. This is still being investigated," the safety office spokesperson said.