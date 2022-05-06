More than 5,000 flowers were placed digitally at war monuments and memorial stones by Thursday. On Wednesday there were still a thousand, says a spokesman for the National Committee for May 4 and 5.

Digitally laying flowers is an initiative that gives people who cannot physically attend a commemoration the opportunity to leave a message at a monument of their choice. It arose during the pandemic period when no physical commemorations were allowed. The digital option will remain in the coming years, even now that all ceremonies can take place with the public again, according to the spokesperson.

A flower layer can choose from a red gerbera, a blue iris, or a white rose, via the committee's website. A personal message can be added to the flower. The site lists more than 4,000 war memorials throughout the Netherlands. The flower layer can indicate at which monument the virtual flower should be located.

Last year, more than 5,500 digital flowers were laid.