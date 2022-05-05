Liberation Day in the Netherlands will have nice weather, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing up to 21 degrees in the south. There will be little wind and maybe a shower or two in the afternoon, according to Weer.nl.

"This afternoon will be completely sunny spring weather in the coastal areas," the weather service said. Some cumulus clouds will form inland, which could lead to a shower or two in the center, south, and east of the country. The northwesterly wind will be weak in the southeast and moderate in the coastal provinces.

Maximum temperatures will range between 15 degrees on the Wadden Islands, 18 or 19 degrees in the Randstad, and 20 to 21 degrees in Noord-Brabant and Limburg.

Those attending Liberation Day festivals need to remember their sunscreen! The sun will be warm and bright enough to burn you within half an hour.

Tonight will take a while to cool down. Only the west coast will be chilly with low clouds and fog. Around midnight, temperatures will range between 6 and 14 degrees. Minimus will be between 3 degrees in the northeast and 10 degrees on the Zeeland coast, reached somewhere in the early morning hours.

The coming days will be warm, with only widespread rain expected on Saturday morning. Mother's day will be sunny. Summery weather is expected from next week.