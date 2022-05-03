A 22-year-old man who got seriously hurt after falling from a fourth-floor window in Amsterdam on King's Day succumbed to his injuries. The Bulgarian man died on Friday evening, the police said on Tuesday.

The man fell from the window of a building on Van Musschenbroekstraat at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. The police arrested two suspects but released them after investigation.

According to the police, the investigation showed that the man's fall was an accident, not a crime. The two arrested men are, therefore, no longer considered suspects.