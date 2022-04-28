A fall from a fourth-floor window on Van Musschenbroekstraat in The Hague left a man severely injured on Wednesday evening. First responders rushed the man to a hospital in critical condition. The police arrested two shortly after the incident, Omroep West reports.

The man fell to the street at around 9:15 p.m. Several ambulances and a trauma team responded to the scene. They stabilized the victim on the spot before rushing him to the hospital.

A local resident told Omroep West that the victim was pushed out of the window. A police spokesperson could not confirm this on Thursday morning. They did confirm that two suspects, aged 21 and 23, were arrested, and the police are investigating their involvement in the incident.

The police did not say anything about the victim's condition on Thursday morning.