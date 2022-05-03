The police in Amsterdam suspended a police officer because they may have leaked information about Lil Kleine to an entertainment channel. A spokesperson confirmed this after reporting by Shownieuws.

The employee was suspended while the police investigate the matter. The data leak involves screenshots of a Snapchat conversation, which may have been shared with the entertainment channel Reality FBI, according to Shownieuws. In the conversation, a police officer allegedly describes "how the rapper would feel in the cell.”

Due to the investigation, the spokesperson could not confirm whether these are screenshots of a real Snapchat conversation and whether they have been leaked to Reality FBI. The spokesperson also could not disclose anything about the content, except that it concerns information about the rapper, who was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of abuse of his then-fiancée Jamie Vaes.