More companies are taking Eid al-Fitr into account when planning their product ranges and promotions, according to Nu.nl. While many Dutch people approve of companies and organizations wishing Muslims a pleasant Eid, far fewer approve of the prime minister doing so, according to a new survey.

Over four in 10 of the largest train stores in the largest cities in the Netherlands have their eyes on Eid al-Fitr, a three-day festival at the end of Ramadan. Research agency Labyrinth came to this conclusion after visiting 144 branches of popular shops in major cities, such as Albert Heijn, Jumbo and Lush.

Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, which this year began on April 2. Observers celebrate Eid by eating together, gift giving and giving money to poor people.

Perfumeries and cosmetics shops like ICI PARIS XL, Holland & Barrett, Douglas and Rituals are especially observant of the holiday. However, online stores are paying less attention to Eid.

"Traditionally, perfumes and personal care items are often given as gifts during Eid. It is therefore to be expected that you will see this reflected in promotions from shops that sell these items," Labyrinth director Nathan Rozema told Nu.nl.

Meanwhile, a survey by Motivaction of over 1,000 Dutch people showed that around 32 percent would rather not have Prime Minister Mark Rutte wish Muslims a happy Eid. However, they think it is positive that companies and organizations are recognizing the holiday.

There is less division about the question of adjusting the public holiday policy. For example, slightly more than half support the idea of ​​having employees exchange a Christian holiday for a day that they consider important, such as Eid. Only 16 percent thought it was a good idea to make Eid an official day off.

Rozema expects the increase in attention toward Eid to continue. "Diversity and inclusion play an increasingly important role. This will undoubtedly translate into attention for holidays celebrated by, among others, Muslims," he said.