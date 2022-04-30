Saturday will see longer waiting times at Schiphol, due to the May holidays and a personnel shortage, according to the airport. Airlines are also rebooking passengers and cancelling flights.

Schiphol will control crowds by rescheduling many flights to Rotterdam The Hague Airport. At especially busy times, travelers at Schiphol will be asked to line up outside to decrease the number of people in the terminals. However, this is for security reasons and will not affect travelers' wait times, according to the airport.

The airport suggests that travelers check with their airlines to see how early they should arrive at Schiphol before their flights. Large crowds are also expected for Sunday.

KLM preemptively canceled dozens of weekend flights on Friday due to the expected crowds. At the time, the airline said it did not expect any more cancellations.

May holiday traffic and an impromptu strike by KLM ground staff last week caused chaos in the airport last weekend, and travelers were briefly asked not to come as the airport was too full. Over a hundred flights were canceled and many more were delayed, including Prince Harry's flight.