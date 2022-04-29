The Dutch embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, will reopen on Friday, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs said before the weekly Cabinet meeting. He called the return to Kyiv a "diplomatic signal," NOS reports.

The embassy of the Netherlands was relocated from Kyiv to Lviv as the threat of Russian violence in Ukraine intensified. The Cabinet recalled the embassy workers as the war progressed. Two weeks ago, a small embassy delegation and ambassador Jennes de Mol returned to Lviv.

On Friday, Hoekstra said that a small part of the staff could return to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. He called it essential to be present in the capital due to the close cooperation and relationship with Ukraine. The Netherlands provides the country with humanitarian and military aid. He said that the Netherlands would join forces with other countries that have already returned embassy staff to Kyiv.

"It is never without risks, but taking everything into consideration, we think it is sensible and acceptable," the Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister said. "It is a small team, and security has been looked at very carefully."