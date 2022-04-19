The Netherlands is reopening its embassy in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday. While Spain announced on Monday that it would reopen its embassy in Kyiv, the Dutch embassy will reopen in Lviv. The embassy is not open for consular assistance, the Ministry stressed.

The embassy of the Netherlands was relocated from Kyiv to Lviv as the threat of Russian violence in Ukraine intensified. Ambassador Jennes de Mol and a few embassy staff members returned to Lviv over the weekend, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs said. "The team will carry out work in the diplomatic field, together with other returning EU countries," Hoekstra said.

The Ministry is working "step by step" towards reopening the embassy completely. Sending this small team is the first step, getting a good picture of the security situation there. The Ministry took extra security measures to protect embassy staff in the event of missile attacks, for example. "Once it is safe enough, the embassy will eventually return to Kyiv," the Ministry said.

"A diplomatic post is of great value for contact with the Ukrainian government," the Ministry said. "Embassies of other EU countries are also returning. The Netherlands must continue to cooperate with all these countries." The embassy can also help estimate security risks and help Dutch partners deliver humanitarian aid in Ukraine.