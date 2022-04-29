The apartment complex hit by two gas explosions in Bilthoven last week, will not be habitable in the coming months. There is currently no gas, water, or electricity supply. This was announced by the SSW housing association on Thursday evening. The residents have been notified.

A technical investigation carried out by the Dutch Safety Board showed that more research is needed to see whether part of the complex is structurally sound for habitation. However, the entire complex may eventually have to be demolished. It will take several weeks to carry out a further investigation into the building’s future.

Explosions took place in the building last Thursday, leaving some apartments completely destroyed. Five firefighters and two officers were injured. They entered the property just as a second, larger explosion occurred.