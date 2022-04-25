New accommodation has been arranged for residents of an apartment building in Bilthoven badly damaged by two gas explosions last Thursday. The accommodation was initially arranged for them until Monday, but as the investigation into the structural condition of the building is still ongoing, this has been extended, the municipality reported on Monday.

A spokesperson for the municipality reports that it is not possible to say whether, and if so when some people will be able to return to their homes. "Many homes have been completely blown away."

The municipality will reveal more information about the investigation into the technical condition of the building over the course of this week. The Dutch Safety Board and others are also investigating how the explosions happened.

No residents were injured in the explosions, but five firefighters and two police officers were. They suffered injuries as they entered the building, just as a second, larger explosion occurred.