The police in Amsterdam arrested ten men from one family on suspicion of money laundering. The alleged money laundering gang was arrested two weeks ago during raids at 15 locations, Het Parool reports. Seven of them are still in custody.

The arrests followed over two years of investigation by the Amsterdam financial investigation services, according to the newspaper. The "money laundering family" allegedly systematically helped drug syndicates to funnel tens of millions of euros in crime profits.

According to the newspaper, the family had headquarters in Amsterdam-Zuidoost and branch offices in companies elsewhere in the city. The older relatives were in charge, while the younger generation did the physical work. Surveillance teams and cameras saw the suspects transport bags full of cash.

On April 12, 225 investigators from the police, customs, and the armed forces raided locations in Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Diemen, and Almere. They arrested the ten suspects and seized over 1.4 million euros in cash, luxury goods, an undisclosed amount of cryptocurrency, and a firearm. The suspects are between the ages of 24 and 60 and come from Amsterdam, Diemen, Almere, and Paramaribo.