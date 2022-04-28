The police arrested a man who caused unrest at a free market on Eimerssingel-Oost in Arnhem on Wednesday, they confirmed after reporting from De Stentor. Bystanders called the police because he allegedly threatened those around him and possibly had a firearm in his pocket.

The man turned out not to have a firearm. But as the police were worried that the aggressive man was armed, they pulled their weapons as a precaution on the square full of children and parents. The police called it "a serious incident" on Instagram.

The King's Day free market was held in the schoolyard of primary school Het Mozaiek in the Arnhem district of Malburgen. The police believed there was imminent danger, so the officers decided to draw their firearms. "Fortunately, the man listened to our instructions, and we were able to arrest him safely," the police wrote on Instagram.

Many people witnessed the incident, including children. Victim Support and Arnhem street coaches supported the shaken children and parents. Arnhem mayor Ahmed Marcouch also came to the schoolyard.

Police are looking for footage of the event. It is not clear whether the suspect was still in jail.