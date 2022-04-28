Some 2.8 billion euros worth of Russian oil, gas, and coal entered Europe through the Maasvlakte at the port of Rotterdam since the invasion of Ukraine, according to a study by the Finnish Research Center for Energy and Clean Air (CREA). No other port in the world handled as much Russian fossil fuels in the past two months, RTL Nieuws reports.

The largest user of Russian fossil fuels is Germany, which imported 9.1 billion euros since the start of the war. Italy (6.9 billion euros) and China (6.7 billion euros) are in second and third place. The Netherlands imported the fourth most Russian fossil fuels at 5.6 billion euros' worth.

According to the researchers, Russia earned an estimated 63 billion euros from exported fuels during the war. 71 percent of those exports went to Europe.

Russia also exports a lot of fossil fuels through the seaports Trieste in Italy, Yeousu in South Korea, and Gdansk in Poland.