While not exactly happy that Netherlands residents are losing confidence in him, King Willem-Alexander called it good that they feel free to express their criticism, he said to NOS. The broadcaster's annual King's Day poll showed that less than half of Netherlands residents have confidence in Willem-Alexander's functioning as King.

"I've always said that I don't care much about polls," said the King on his 55th birthday. "But what I do like is constructive criticism. In other words: if you don't have that, you can end up like Putin. And nobody wants that."

The King added that he is grateful to celebrate King's Day "in peace and freedom." "We sympathize very much with the people in Ukraine, but that is why it is extra important that we can celebrate this party in peace and freedom," he said to the broadcaster.