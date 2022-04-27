King Willem-Alexander thanked Maastricht for an "unforgettable day" after spending his 55th birthday in the city. He was accompanied by his wife and daughters, as well as by his brother Prince Constantijn and sister-in-law Laurentien. Bernhard junior and his wife Anette, Maurits and Marilene, and Pieter-Christiaan and Anita also attended the festivities.

"This has been in the barrel for two years, but it has not turned sour," the King said, according to NU.nl. "Two long years of collective chagrin, in which Limburg was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and a flood disaster. That is why we are so grateful that the barrel opened again and that we can celebrate in peace and security. That is not given to everyone, as can be seen just a few hundred kilometers away in Ukraine."

The festivities began with a presentation of Limburg life, showing off the broad diversity of the Zuid-Limburg region, from hiking in the hills to a mini-Pinkpop festival. The Royals then got a look at Student life in Maastricht, which showcased the many international students in the city with music and dancing on the Graanmarkt and a flashmob to show support for the Ukrainian people.

De Koninklijke familie begint de route met het ‘Limburgse leven’. De regio Zuid-Limburg laat haar brede diversiteit zien: van wielrennen en wandelen door het heuvellandschap, Pinkpop, het drielandenpunt tot de Kunradersteengroeve. https://t.co/xNgVUJ5Vm5 pic.twitter.com/svUWSzebOQ — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) April 27, 2022

In the European life section of the tour, the Royals helped lay the final tiles in the "Gateway to Europe," and the King and Crown Princess Amalia minted the first two commemorative coins of the Maastricht Treaty

De route gaat verder naar het ‘Europese leven’. Leden van de Koninklijke familie helpen mee met de laatste tegels van de ‘Poort naar Europa’. De Koning en Prinses van Oranje slaan de eerste twee herdenkingsmunten van het Verdrag van Maastricht. https://t.co/xNgVUJ5Vm5 pic.twitter.com/gCe8iUCvKt — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) April 27, 2022

To show off the Cultural life in the region, the Royals got a taste of Carnival and were introduced to the many associations in the city. The route continued along with the "Burgundian life," where the Royal family helped prepare local dishes and enjoyed a performance by Andre Rieu.

Vervolgens maakt de Koninklijke familie kennis met het ‘Culturele leven’. In Limburg is dat leven onlosmakelijk verbonden met het vijfde seizoen: het carnavalsseizoen. Ook maken ze kennis met de vele verengingen die Maastricht rijk is. #Koningsdag #Maastricht pic.twitter.com/TPtyXQ4iLJ — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) April 27, 2022

The Royals' visit ended on the Vrijthof with a performance by Limburg band Roween Heze, the singing of the Wilhelmus, and a few words of thanks.