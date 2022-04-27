Circuit Zandvoort can keep its environmental permit, the court ruled on Tuesday in a case filed by multiple nature and environmental organizations. They argued that the circuit emits more nitrogen than allowed under previous permits and damages the Kennemerland-Zuid nature reserve. But the court ruled that this is not the case, NU.nl reports.

The disputed permit was issued in 2019. Before that permit was issued, the circuit could be used all year round for races and events, including Formula 1 races. The 2019 permit limits the use of the circuit to several days. The permit also limits the amount of nitrogen emissions allowed, which was not the case in previous permits. According to the court, the nitrogen emissions are therefore automatically lower than in the old situation.

One of the involved nature organizations, Mobilization for Environment (MOB), will appeal the ruling. Despite this, circuit director Robert van Overdijk is not worried about the Dutch Grand Prix in September. "The race has never been in jeopardy. In the most extreme case, we would cancel a smaller event."