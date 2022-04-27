Slogans against the monarchy were spraypainted on several houses in the center of Maastricht, where King Willem-Alexander and his family are celebrating his birthday today. Photos from NOS and 1Limburg show things like "Fuck your monarchy" and "Fuck the king" spray-painted on facades.

There were reports that mayor Annemarie Penn-te Strake's home was also vandalized, but a spokesperson confirmed that the graffiti was on her neighbor's home. It is not clear whether the tagged homes are on the route the royal family will take on Wednesday. The police are investigating.

Opponents of the monarchy are demonstrating in Maastricht on King's Day. The city allocated a demonstration spot to Activists of the Republic, formerly known as the Republican Society, somewhere along the Maasboulevard. But the anti-monarchists indicated that they were not satisfied with hat location.

According to the police, there were no significant incidents in Maastricht on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said it is "very festive" in the Limburg capital.