A project of the Anne Frank House won two prizes on Tuesday at the "internet Oscars," the most prolific prizes for everything found online. The "bookcase of tolerance" received a jury award for the best use of augmented reality and an audience award in the diversity category at the Webby Awards.

The "bookcase of tolerance" is an app that shows the life stories of young people who have faced hatred and discrimination. Their stories are portrayed on the bookcase that hid the Secret Annex, where Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis. The app was made by production company Media.Monks from Hilversum.

Media.Monks also won awards with a special website for the Netflix series The Witcher. It received a Webby and two audience awards in various categories.

The best business site in the world also comes from the Netherlands. The "Ideas Report" of the file-sharing site WeTransfer won a Webby in that category. The Amsterdam company beat the BBC and Forbes, among others.

The Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam won an award for the best use of social media at events. On Eurovision Village, fans were able to travel from within their home to a digitally recreated Rotterdam to experience the festival. Many fans from abroad could not come to the Netherlands due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Rijksmuseum got two nominations but missed out on prizes. An online exhibition on slavery was nominated in the categories best website of a cultural institution and best virtual cultural service. The museum virtually told the stories of enslaved people and enslavers.

Makeup artist and vlogger NikkieTutorials received an honorable mention. Her YouTube series Layers of Me received an award for best video documentary.

The awards ceremony will be in New York on May 16. The Webby Awards are known for allowing winners to say only five words when they receive the award.