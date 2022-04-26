Kids with toy sword spark panic at Weesp station
Two kids with a large toy sword sparked quite the panic at Weesp station on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers responded in large numbers, train traffic halted, and a police helicopter circled above the station for a long time, NH Nieuws reports.
An alarming situation for travelers, especially those stuck on stationary trains at the station. For a long time, they did not know what was going on. One posted a video of the police helicopter circling above their train on Twitter, asking NS for information. "What is going on? Can someone tell us? I'm on the train with my two kids, and the doors won't open. The police are swarming around us. And a helicopter just landed."
In the end, it turned out to be a false alarm. The police found the boys with the toy sword. They received a "severe reprimand" at the station and were then sent home, a police spokesperson said to the broadcaster.
@NS_online Wat is er aan de hand!?? Kan iemand ons dat melden? Ik zit met mijn twee kids in de trein en de deuren kunnen niet open (dat is het enige wat we hoorden) op station Weesp. Het krioelt van de politie om ons heen. En er landt zojuist een heli! pic.twitter.com/Zs7kw3X8ps— Ingrid Nagel (@IngridNagel) April 26, 2022