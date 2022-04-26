Two kids with a large toy sword sparked quite the panic at Weesp station on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers responded in large numbers, train traffic halted, and a police helicopter circled above the station for a long time, NH Nieuws reports.

An alarming situation for travelers, especially those stuck on stationary trains at the station. For a long time, they did not know what was going on. One posted a video of the police helicopter circling above their train on Twitter, asking NS for information. "What is going on? Can someone tell us? I'm on the train with my two kids, and the doors won't open. The police are swarming around us. And a helicopter just landed."

In the end, it turned out to be a false alarm. The police found the boys with the toy sword. They received a "severe reprimand" at the station and were then sent home, a police spokesperson said to the broadcaster.