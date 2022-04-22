The Ministry of Defense sent out its military conscription letters. Over 200,000 Netherlands residents will receive one in the coming days. The Ministry stressed that these letters are sent out every year to Netherlands residents turning 17 and are not because of the war in Ukraine.

The letter informs young men and women that they are registered for conscription. "Since compulsory attendance has been suspended since 1997, they are not actually called up," the Ministry stressed. The letter contains their military registration number and further explanation about conscription.

"It concerns a letter that is sent every year around this time, and there is no connection with the current developments in Ukraine," the Ministry said. "In very exceptional situations, the government and parliament can decide to reinstate conscription, but that is not the case now."