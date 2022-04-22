The body of Andrew Furey, a Northern Irish man who went missing on April 11, was discovered in Amsterdam on Wednesday morning. The police are no longer treating the case as a criminal investigation because Furey’s body showed no evidence that a crime was committed, a spokesperson for the police told NL Times.

He was found dead on the Hortusplantsoen nine days after he disappeared. Furey’s body has been released to his family in Lisburn, Northern Ireland.

Furey, who was suffering from mental health issues at the time of his disappearance, had been visiting Amsterdam with three other family members, including his sister. He separated from the group on the evening of April 11 and switched off his phone.

They reported him missing, and organized unsuccessful searches to try and find him. Police did not release details about the nature of Furey's death, nor who discovered his body.

His sister set up a crowdfunding page on behalf of the family to bring him home after learning that his body had been discovered.