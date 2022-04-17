Family of a Northern Irish man, Andrew Furey, are concerned for his wellbeing after the 48-year-old went missing in Amsterdam on Monday. Furey was last seen in the Rembrantplein area.

The missing man traveled to the Netherlands with three other family members from Lisburn, Northern Ireland. His phone has been switched off since Monday evening, when he separated from his fellow travelers, said his sister Joanne Wolff.

Furey has struggled with his mental health and was in a bad frame of mind at the time of his disappearance, Wolff said. His family believes he could have left Amsterdam and traveled elsewhere in the Netherlands.

Police were informed on Tuesday that Furey was missing and confirmed to his family that he was added to the missing person register. Wolff described her brother as around 5 feet 9 inches with a slim build, light brown hair and a stubbly beard. He often wears a hat, she said.