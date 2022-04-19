A special police team arrested three German men in Arnhem on Monday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder in Hamburg in early 2021. The men were arrested at the same time at their workplace, the police said.

According to the Gelderlander, the police arrested them immediately after an afternoon performance by the Circus Renz International in Arnhem. The suspects are three brothers from the well-known circus family, the newspaper said.

The police said that two men, aged 21 and 26, assaulted a man in Hamburg with sticks and brass knuckles. The third, a 36-year-old man, acted as the lookout. The victim managed to get away. He suffered severe head injuries.

A European arrest warrant was issued against the trio, which is why the Fugitive Active Search Team (FASTNL) of the national police arrested them on Monday. The team is deployed for catching fugitives, among other things.

The three men are in custody, according to the police, and will be handed over to Germany for further investigation into the attempted murder.