Easter Monday in the Netherlands will see plenty of sunshine and maximum temperatures climbing to 20 degrees in the south, according to Weer.nl.

The morning started out cool but will heat up quickly under the sun's influence. Afternoon temperatures will range from 16 degrees on the Wadden to 20 degrees in Noord-Brabant and Limburg. Some places in the southeast may even be a degree or two warmer.

Tuesday will be a bit cloudier, but still with lots of room for the sun. There is a chance of a few showers, especially in the south and southwest. Maximums will range between 15 and 19 degrees.

The rest of the week will look much the same, with somewhat more sunshine than clouds and a chance of a few showers. Maximums will be in the mid-to-high teens, maybe reaching above 20 degrees in the south later this week.