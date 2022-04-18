A centuries-old Dutch painting was recently found on an estate in the Australian state of New South Wales, the British newspaper The Guardian reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, it is an oil painting from the 17th century by Gerret Willemsz. Heda. Some experts think the work may be a collaboration between Heda and his father, Willem Claesz. Heda.

The painting - titled still life - depicts a generously set table. Experts estimate the painting's value at several million euros.

"This is a remarkable discovery story that has sent us on a journey of several years, verifying the work through expert advice and technology," said Rebecca Pinchin, the collection manager of the estate where the painting was found during restoration work.

The painting will be exhibited at the Australian heritage festival in the village of Woodford in May.