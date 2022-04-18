The police arrested 22 people during the cup final between Ajax and PSV in De Kuip in Rotterdam on Sunday. A police spokesperson said the suspects are accused of throwing and possessing fireworks, fighting, and drug possession. Three people were injured. Two buses full of Ajax supporters were sent back to Amsterdam.

Before the match, the Rotterdam police pulled over about 200 Ajax supporters in four buses at a petrol station along the A15. Fans should have been searched in Amsterdam, but some deliberately bypassed the mandatory security check, a police spokesperson said. After the police checked them, about half of the supporters were allowed to travel to De Kuip. The other half was sent back to Amsterdam because they deliberately evaded the check or had drugs in their possession.

After PSV had taken a 2-1 lead, Ajax supporters broke out of their box and into a neighboring box. Stewards and the police intervened and brought the supporters back to their seats. Two PSV supporters sustained minor injuries. They did not have to go to a hospital and received treatment on the spot. One police officer suffered a hand injury and was taken to a hospital for a check over and treatment.

After the match, things were somewhat restless around De Kuip as supporters briefly pelted each other and the police with fireworks. Peace quickly returned. According to the police, it was a "busy, but manageable day."

PSV celebrated their victory of the KNVB Cup with several thousand supporters in its own Philips Stadium on Sunday night. Around 11:30 pm., the players entered the Eindhoven stadium and showed off the cup to the gathered crowd. They also made a lap of honor past the fans to loud cheering. Fans filled about a third of the stadium.

PSV won the KNVB Cup for the tenth time in Club history by beating Ajax 2-1 in the final. In the Eredivisie, PSV is 4 points behind leader Ajax with five matches left to play.