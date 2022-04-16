Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked the Russian-language website of The Moscow Times over a false report, authorities say, about members of the riot police refusing to fight in Ukraine. The English version is accessible, and the Russian one can still be read via a VPN connection and from abroad.

Russia has made virtually all independent news coverage in the country impossible, using tactics like threatening heavy fines and long prison terms. The words "invasion" and "war" are not allowed to be used in messages about Ukraine.

More than a month ago, The Moscow Times decided to relocate to Amsterdam, where journalists work from DPG Media's headquarters. Founder and owner Derk Sauer had already made it clear that he wanted to evacuate the editors because of the deteriorating working climate for journalists. "It's just too bad," he wrote in his column in Het Parool.

At least 40 websites have been blocked since the Russian attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24, The Moscow Times reports.