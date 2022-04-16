Although police have seen a growing number of rape incidents in the past five years, the amount of reports filed lags far behind. Some experts blame the required informative conversations between rape victims and police, saying these conversations can discourage victims from choosing to file reports, according to EenVandaag.

The Netherlands is the only country that requires an informative conversation before rape victims choose to file a report. During the conversation, two detectives sit down with a rape victim and tell them whether it is feasible to file a report. Police say this interview is important to determine whether an incident might be punishable by law and to inform victims what the process will be like, as well as to answer questions the victim might have.

However, lawyers and psychologists told EenVandaag the conversation should be abolished. "Because if you want to report a murder, burglary, car theft, you can do all of that immediately," said victim lawyer Richard Korver to EenVandaag. "But if it concerns a sexual offense, you will be interviewed to assess whether it is sensible."

In 2017, there were 2,504 rape incidents registered by the police, but only 643 reports were filed. In 2021, the number of incidents had increased to 3,051, but the number of reports still lagged behind at 858. Korver said it is becoming "less taboo" for victims of sexual assault to bring the incident to the police.

But legal psychologist André de Zutter said the process after that can become discouraging for victims, because the police are so clear about the potential challenges they might face. "Because fragile victims think: but yes, you have already said five times that it will all be difficult and heavy. Do you want me to file a report?" De Zutter explained to EenVandaag.

The Justice and Security Inspectorate plans to publish an updated report on informative conversations this autumn.