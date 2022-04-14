The cold front that brought rain to some parts of the Netherlands on Wednesday has passed, and the weather is improving. "We can prepare for a beautiful Easter weekend," Weer.nl expects. Clear skies and sunshine are expected, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday started with fog in large parts of the Netherlands, but it dissipated quickly as the sun broke through. Cumulus clouds will form during the day and could result in a shower or two in the east and southeast this afternoon. But most places should remain dry. The mostly westerly wind is weak to moderate, and maximums will range from 12 degrees on the Wadden to 17 degrees in the center of the country and up to 20 degrees in Limburg.

Friday will also start out foggy, taking a little longer to clear up than today. But the sun will break through in more and more places as the day progresses. A weak to moderate northeasterly wind will bring in somewhat cooler air, resulting in maximums ranging from 12 degrees on the Wadden to 17 degrees in the south.

Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine. Maximums will range between 12 and 17 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with maximums between 14 and 20 degrees.

Easter Monday will have a little more cloud cover. While the day will be mostly dry, there is a small chance of a shower in the west at the end of the afternoon. The southeasterly wind will bring in fairly warm air, and maximums will rise to between 14 and 20 degrees.