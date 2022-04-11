After a week of cold and wet weather, the Netherlands can look forward to a few days of sunshine and warm temperatures. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with maximums up to 22 degrees in Limburg. Though Sahara dust may hide the sun for a while. Easter weekend is also expected to be sunny, according to Weer.nl.

Monday will have plenty of room for sunshine, except in the north, where cloud cover could be persistent. Maximums will range between 12 degrees in the far north and 17 degrees in the south.

Tuesday will be a mix of clouds and sun, but with warm temperatures. "It looks like pretty much the entire southeastern half of the country can count on temperatures around 20 degrees." Noord-Brabant and Limburg could even see thermometers climb to 22 degrees. Some Sahara sand may also enter the Dutch airspace, clouding the air a fair bit. "But it will remain dry, and we will certainly see the sun."

From Wednesday, temperatures will likely drop slightly again, and there is an increased chance of showers. Despite this, "the weather will remain very nice in the longer term." There is a chance of showers on Thursday, but Easter weekend should be dry with more room for the sun. Temperature calculations are still uncertain, but Weer.nl expects maximums around 15 degrees.