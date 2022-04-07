The first ferry from Eemshaven to Norway will leave on Thursday afternoon. The MS Romantika will sail between the harbor in Groningen and Kristiansand in Norway three times per week.

The ship is an interesting option for tourists as well as business travelers, according to Holland Norway Lines. But patience may be needed as the crossing takes about 18 hours.

Since the announcement of the new connection, some 80,000 bookings have already been received for the coming months. Both cars and trucks can be accommodated on the ship. Many amenities like luxury cabins, catering facilities, and the use of a sauna are also available. The organization behind the ship has dubbed it the “cruise ferry."

Holland Norway Lines is a local start-up, with about thirty employees in addition to the ship's crew. A new terminal has been erected for the shipping service. The MS Romantika is already about twenty years old. The intention is to continue investing in sustainable and smart solutions so that the ship will consume less energy. The company wants to work towards two ships that should sail emission-free by 2027.

A short ceremony will take place before the first departure. The ship is scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. and will arrive at its destination at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Harbor company Groningen Seaports believes that the new connection will boost business activity in Eemshaven. The ferry could also add value to the region due to the expected increase in tourism. Until now, Eemshaven only offered a crossing to the German Wadden island of Borkum.

Earlier plans for a ferry to Scotland came to nothing. There are currently no other initiatives for ferry services, according to Groningen Seaports.