Ferrero recalls Kinder Surprise eggs and several other chocolate products in the Netherlands after similar recalls in other European countries. The chocolate producer took this precaution due to a possible link between chocolate made in a Belgian factory and salmonella infections in European countries. According to the European health service ECDC, there are two confirmed cases of salmonella linked to the recall.

"In the Netherlands, we have not received any complaints from consumers. Also, none of our Kinder products that have been put on the market have tested positive for salmonella. Nevertheless, we take this matter very seriously because consumer care is our highest priority," Ferrero said, according to NU.nl.

The recall affects Kinder Surprise, Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Happy Moments, an advent calendar, and Mix Peluche. Consumers are warned not to eat the chocolate and contact customer service for a refund. "We are working with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer for sale and that they are recalled, "Ferrero said. We take food safety very seriously and regret this matter."

Ferrero recall 6 April 2022 Product Unit Best before date Kinder Surprise 1 x 20g 03/07/2022 - 04/10/2022 Kinder Surprise 3 x 20g 15/07/2022 - 04/10/2022 Kinder Surprise 4 x 20g 20/04/2022 - 21/08/2022 Kinder Schokobons 125g 01/06/2022 - 20/08/2022 Kinder Schokobons 200g 15/06/2022 - 23/08/2022 Kinder Schocobons 300g 13/07/2022 Kinder Schokobons WHITE 200g 21/07/2022 - 18/08/2022 Kinder Happy Moments 162g 09/03/2022 -17/08/2022 Kinder Mix Advent Calendar 127g 20/04/2022 Kinder Mix Peluche 133g 21/08/2022 Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g 21/08/2022

By 5 April, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had 105 confirmed and 29 probable cases of salmonella linked to the Belgian chocolate factory, including the two cases in the Netherlands. The United Kingdom seems to be most affected, with 63 confirmed cases. In the European Union, Belgium is most affected, with 26 probable cases.