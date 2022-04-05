Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the city announced on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear as to where she contracted the virus. She was present at several busy events the days leading up to the positive test.

She is fully vaccinated against the Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. She was doing well hours after the announcement, according to Het Parool.

Halsema was a key figure at a press conference on drug crime in Amsterdam on Monday. The press conference was particularly busy, with many journalists and politicians present, where Halsema spoke about the “persistent problem” of drug crimes in Amsterdam.

She was photographed alongside Rijksmuseum Director, Taco Dibbits, and the Hermitage Museum’s Director, Annabelle Birnie, at the unveiling of Vermeer’s famous The Milkmaid painting at the Hermitage Museum on the Amstel. Photos from the event were posted on the Museumvereniging’s Twitter page last Thursday.

The following day, Halsema opened the Pride Photo 2022 exhibition marking the start of the National Pride Tour which celebrates sexual and gender diversity. She was seen outdoors but in large crowds on the Twitter account of Pride Photo.