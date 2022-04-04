Last year, Amsterdam ended the illegal use of 1,400 houses and added them to the waiting lists for house hunters. The municipality collected over 1.7 million euros in fines but implemented fewer sanctions for illegal occupation - 206 last year compared to 471 in 2020.

The fines were mainly for illegal subletting and illegal room rental. In previous years, there were many fines for unlawful holiday rentals. But due to the pandemic and the introduction of the national registration obligation, illegal holiday rentals have virtually come to a standstill.

The coronavirus crisis and lockdowns also meant that the city could do fewer home visits to check for illegal occupations.

Housing associations cancel tenants' contracts if they are caught committing housing fraud. The municipality can impose a fine of up to 14,150 euros.