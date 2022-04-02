Confidence in the Tweede Kamer decreased last year, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. In the preceding years, there was a steady increase in confidence in the lower house of the Dutch parliament. In other institutions like judges, the police, and the armed forces, trust increased or remained the same in 2021.

The stats office came to this conclusion in its study on Social cohesion and well-being, which it has been conducting since 2012 among over 75,000 Netherlands residents aged 15 or older.

Of all institutions, confidence in the Tweede Kamer increased the most in recent years. Between 2012 and 2016, about 35 percent of Netherlands residents had confidence in this institute. That rose to 41 percent between 2017 and 2019 and even reached 53 percent in 2020. Last year, however, it dropped back to 42 percent. The trust in politicians category showed a similar pattern, according to the CBS researchers.

Last year, research by the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) showed that confidence in politics was declining due to the long and difficult Cabinet formation process and the political aftermath of the childcare allowance scandal. "The trend described by the SCP is confirmed once again with these figures," said CBS researcher Frank Notten.

Last year, 79 percent of Netherlands residents had confidence in judges, 79 percent in the police, and 72 percent in the armed forces. In 2020 it was 77, 78, and 72 percent, respectively. Confidence in the European Union also increased. 53 percent had faith in the EU in 2021, compared to 48 percent the year earlier. The press enjoyed slightly more confidence last year t 46 percent than in 2020 at 39 percent.

Politicians are the least trusted of all institutions, with only a third of Netherlands residents having confidence in this group last year. Trust in fellow humans has been increasing for years, rising from 58 percent between 2012 and 2014 to 67 percent in the second half of 2021.