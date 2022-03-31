Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Tweede Kamer on Thursday, the first ever foreign head of state to address the lower house of the Dutch parliament. He thanked the Netherlands for the support already given, called for Europe to stop all trade with Russia - including Russian oil and gas - and asked Prime Minister Mark Rutte for help in accelerating Ukraine's candidacy for European Union membership. The war cannot last another 36 days, he said.

Zelenskyy compared what is happening in his country to the Second World War. "The Second World War must never happen again, but everything is repeating itself," he said via video link. "World War II started with an attack on a few countries, then bombs on Rotterdam and London. The shadow of Rotterdam hangs over many European countries. Ukraine is just the beginning. Russia has been preparing for years. As scary as it sounds, people are already getting used to it. They are used to the bombings. It no longer evokes emotions. War in Ukraine, unfortunately, has become routine. But not for those whose lives are in danger."

Russia has been waging war in Ukraine for 36 days. "It must not last another 36 days," Zelenskyy said. "This isn't about military success. It's terrorism. They kill like a game. We will continue to defend ourselves." He said that the end of tyranny and a united Europe is under attack and needs to be defended again. "We have to do something now to stop this. In 2014, Russia entered our country. You felt that when MH17 was shot down. There is no doubt: this is not a just war. Those who gave the order must be tried. In The Hague, the city of tribunals, they know that. But stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia cannot carry on with the war."

He thanked the Netherlands for all the support already given to Ukraine, but more is needed. Europe must stop all trade with Russia, Zelenskyy said. Close the European ports to Russian ships, he said. "Be prepared to stop using energy from Russia. So that you don't pay billions to the war." He also asked the Netherlands to provide more weapons to Ukraine. "You are leaders in supporting us, but we need more weapons to chase out the occupier."

"I am convinced that this can strengthen our togetherness in the European house. With our strength. With our people. With our ability to protect freedom. You know that too, Mark Rutte. Our EU membership depends on you," Zelenskyy said. Rutte has spoken out against accelerating Ukraine's candidacy for EU membership in the past.

Zelenskyy also asked the Kamer for help in rebuilding Ukraine once the Russian invasion is at an end. He hopes for European support. According to him, Russia is trying to destroy Ukrainian agriculture. "I dream of the day when the refugees, after the end of the Russia aggression, can thank you for your help and return to a rebuilt Ukraine." He called on Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands to help. "Join the project to rebuild Ukraine."

Tweede Kamer president Vera Bergkamp called in an honor for Zelenskyy to speak to them. The parliamentarians gave him a standing ovation when he finished. Prime Minsiter Mark Rutte, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, and Foreign Affairs Minsiter Wopke Hoekstra was also at the speech, at Bergkamp's invitation. The only faction not represented was far-right and pro-Russia Forum voor Democratie. The party claimed that it did not support a foreign head of state addressing the Dutch parliament.