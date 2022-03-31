The police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in a fatal shooting at a McDonald's in Zwolle on Wednesday evening. The man turned himself in at a police station in Deventer late Wednesday evening, the Overijssel police said on Twitter. Two men aged 57 and 62 were killed in the shooting. The police believe the shooting was a targeted attack on the two victims.

Eyewitnesses told RTV Oost that a man entered the McDonald's on Floresstraat at around 6:00 p.m. He ordered food, sat down at a table near the victims, and then shot them. Both died at the scene. According to local media, the victims were brothers of Turkish-Kurdish descent who ran multiple restaurants in the Zwolle area.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is still ongoing. Many people were in the McDonald's at the time of the shooting and witnessed the events. Police officers have spoken to many witnesses, but not all of them. Investigators would like to talk to any witnesses who haven't spoken to a police officer yet.

The police are also looking to speak with anyone with information that may touch on the shooting, anyone who saw people running or driving away around the time of the shooting, or anyone who has camera footage of the area around the McDonald's from around 6:00 p.m. These could be photos or videos taken with a mobile phone, dashcam, doorbell cameras, surveillance cameras, etc.