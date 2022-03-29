The offices and other vacant buildings now being converted into temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees can also be used for student housing in the future, said think tank Kences. "We see this as an opportunity," said director Jolan de Bie.

According to the organization, there is currently a shortage of 26,500 student housing units, and that number will increase in the coming years. Kences has been calling for empty real estate to be converted into student housing for some time now.

"Permits are not normally granted for that," explained De Bie. "Now, during this refugee crisis, it is possible." She understands that the war situation makes things possible that would not work in regular times. "I try to see the positive side. If the refugees leave at some point, students may be able to move into the homes, even if only temporarily."

Both Kences and student union LSVb don't know of students who, for example, live in anti-squatting buildings and are being evicted because of the arrival of Ukrainian refugees. "I haven't heard any stories yet," said LSVb chairman Ama Boahene. She is also optimistic about the living space created by converting buildings for refugees. "We welcome the fact that the regulations are being dealt with more flexibly."

Boahene does find it "very strange" that the "obvious" problems with student housing have not been addressed for years. At the start of this academic year, students slept on campsites. "There were even students who had to sleep in bus shelters. I find it very strange that people just let that happen."