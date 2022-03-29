The number of vacancies has risen sharply in recent months, Randstad reported based on a national survey. According to the employment agency, this is because the hospitality industry was allowed to open its doors again after the coronavirus restrictions lifted and because terrace season is starting. The sunny weather this weekend had many people visiting the Dutch terraces. But while vacancies are increasing, fewer people are looking for a job in the sector.

The demand for people is high in the hospitality sector. The number of unfilled vacancies in the province of Utrecht almost doubled to 1,119 in one year, for example. The number of job seekers in the sector fell by nearly half in the same year. According to Randstad, a similar picture is visible nationally.

"Many people now also work elsewhere," said Badelog van Gelder, Randstad regional director for Utrecht, in an explanation. "Bridging that gap requires creative solutions." The employment agency referred to education and training.

Rik Donders, the founder of catering employment agency DOEN, confirmed that there is a huge staff shortage. "The industry is not even 100 percent open yet because no trade fairs and conferences are being organized yet," he said. "If that also starts going, we will be in trouble." According to Donders, depending on their work experience, there will be work for Ukrainian refugees who come forward. "In Amsterdam, for example, it is normal to be served in English," said Donders. "They could work just fine there."

Randstad made a list of the most sought-after employees in the hospitality industry. The demand is greatest for service employees. There are also many vacancies for cooks and kitchen staff. Hospitality managers and catering employees are also in demand.

According to the hospitality association KHN, the number of vacancies for most professional groups is still below the pre-Covid levels. Then there was a staff shortage of 40,000 people in the sector. KHN said it does not have recent figures for the current shortage.